Big backups on I-44 after tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers are crawling through a five-mile-long backup after a crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County early Thursday morning.

The initial crash involving a tractor-trailer happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Route 100. However, at about 6 a.m. another crash was reported in the middle of the traffic in the eastbound lanes.

By 6:30 a.m., one lane of traffic was getting by the tractor-trailer crash scene in both directions, but the backups stretched for miles.

The view from Sky5 showed crews working to remove the tractor-trailer from the middle grassy median. Trucks with cranes were seen holding up the vehicle, which appeared to have tipped over onto its side after the crash. Another tractor trailer possibly involved in the crash was stopped on the interstate.