3 years of roadwork on I-55 begins next week

MoDOT will re-deck or rehab 13 bridges along I-55 between I-44 and Lindbergh Boulevard.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis drivers, brace yourselves. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting work on a major Interstate 55 project that will take three years to complete.

Closures begin Monday, April 4.

"This is not the first time we have had to refresh our bridges," said St. Louis area engineer for MoDOT Jen Wade. "We just did it on I-44 and now it's time for the I-55 bridges to get the same treatment."

Thirteen bridges along I-55 between I-44 and Lindbergh Boulevard will be either re-decked or rehabbed. Bridge work is labor intensive and will require major traffic shifts.

"We want it to be not impactful at all," Wade told 5 On Your Side, "but when you are dealing with bridges, it just is."

MoDOT's website states many of the bridges are 55-60 years old and "need to have significant maintenance or reconstruction to ensure that they remain operational and safe to use for the future."

Wade said most bridge construction requires removing all of the concrete surface, down to the girders and replacing it.

"In order to do that, we really have to close all the lanes on one direction of the highway," she explained.

Work begins on the north end of I-55 and will progressively move south. Over the next three years, St. Louisans will see numerous projects up and down the corridor.

While three years seems like a long time, Wade said it's the best MoDOT can do.

"We're trying to condense this schedule as much as we can to get this corridor back up and flowing as soon as possible," she said.

On April 4, crews will close two southbound lanes on I-55 between Broadway and Potomac streets. At the same time, the ramp from Lafayette to I-55 will shut down. Later on in the month, two northbound lanes will be shifted to share with the southbound lanes.