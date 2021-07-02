I-64 to close in St. Louis next weekend

Both directions of I-64 will be closed between Grand and Interstate 44 from July 9-12 as MoDOT crews set girders for the Ewing bridge

ST. LOUIS — A long, busy stretch of Interstate 64 in downtown St. Louis will close to drivers next weekend. Drivers heading into or out of St. Louis or Illinois will need to use alternate routes.

Both directions of I-64 will be closed for a 2.5-mile stretch between Grand Boulevard and Interstate 44 from July 9-12 as MoDOT crews set girders for the Ewing Avenue bridge over the interstate.

MoDOT said drivers should consider using I-44 or Interstate 70 to get to the city and use Interstate 270 or Interstate 255 to get to Illinois.

Crews will start closing ramps on I-64 starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 9. This includes ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Crews will begin closing lanes of I-64 at 7 p.m., with all lanes closed by 8 p.m. for the girder placement.

Detour routes for the closure will be marked, MoDOT said in a news release. Eastbound drivers will use Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Cass and I-70 to detour. Westbound drivers will use I-44, Jefferson and Market as detours.

Interstate lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 12.

This is one of two scheduled closures along I-64 this month. The second, to set girders for the 22nd Street bridge, is planned for the weekend of July 23-26.

For more information on the overall project, visit MoDOT's website.