Major I-64 closure near downtown is part of bigger-picture St. Louis highway project

It won't reopen until rush hour Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close Interstate 64 downtown as crews demolish the Ewing Street Bridge and work on the roadway.

Crews will start closing ramps in both directions of I-64 between Grand and I-44 starting at 6:30 p.m., including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Crews will start closing lanes in both directions of I-64 at 7 p.m., with all lanes being closed by 8 p.m. for the demolition, according to MoDOT. The highway won’t open back up until 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the latest part of the Jefferson Interchange Project. Getting to some of St. Louis’ popular attractions, like the aquarium and wheel, will be difficult for the time being, explained Cameron Schoeffel, the marketing and sales director at Union Station.

“It can be challenging to get here with some of the construction but when you are here on property you can’t see the construction... it's not affecting our day-to-day operation,” Schoeffel said.

Although it's causing a hassle now, Schoeffel said he’s excited about the how the finished product will help the area grow.

“What it's going to bring to the Downtown West, central corridor here will really be fantastic,” he said.

In the meantime, if you have plans downtown this weekend, find a different route. When all of the work is said and done, be ready to enjoy a new and improved St. Louis.