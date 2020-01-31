ST. LOUIS — It's a problem that creeps up every year but seems to be getting worse.

There are thousands of potholes throughout the city and across the metro.

And with huge temperature swings on the way the issue probably won't get any better.

Some potholes, like one on Gratiot Street before you get on Interstate 64, is so big you can park a car in it.

"I think that the infrastructure of the city should be dealt with when this stuff happens and not wait until they have to get complaints from citizens who are enduring the damage to their vehicles and the stress that causes," one driver said.

The city's street department said there are currently about 650 unfilled potholes.

In the meantime, 255 will shut down Friday, causing some Illinois drivers to have to use other highways and interstates.

Drivers in Illinois have also been complaining about poor pavement on the section of 270 from Route 203 to Route 157.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials have patched some of those potholes along the interstate, but they say they're waiting until the weather holds up to be able to fix the problem permanently.

