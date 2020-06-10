Lane closures near Poplar Street Bridge coming this week

ST. LOUIS — MoDOT is asking drivers who drive on Interstate 44 near the Poplar Street Bridge to prepare for lane closures due to construction and consider alternate routes later this week.
Both directions will have lane closures so crews can conduct concrete repairs, with the first coming Thursday evening.
The closures will be as follows:
- Starting Thursday at 7 p.m., crews will close as many as two lanes of eastbound I-44 near Walnut Street as well as the ramp to Walnut. The lanes and ramp are scheduled to reopen by Friday at 5 a.m.
- Starting Friday at 8 p.m., crews will close the ramp from westbound I-64 at the Mississippi River(the Poplar Street Bridge) to westbound I-44 and southbound I-55. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.
For more information on this and other projects, visit the MoDOT website.
For live traffic conditions, click here.
