Man killed in crash on icy stretch of Highway 79 in Lincoln County

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver lost control of his car when he hit an icy patch of the highway

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on an icy stretch of Highway 79 in Lincoln County, Missouri Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Roger Flerlage was driving his 1998 Mazda Protege on Highway 79 just south Highway C at around 7:20. The crash report said he hit an icy patch and lost control.

The report said he crossed the center line. The crash said the side of the Mazda Protege struck the front of a Mazda 3.