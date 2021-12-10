Lanes reopen after rollover crash involving Hazelwood police car

5 On Your Side crews spotted a squad car with damage on its side at Lindbergh Boulevard and Chapel Ridge Drive Tuesday morning

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — An early Tuesday morning crash left a vehicle on its side and a police cruiser damaged, causing road closures.

The two-car wreck involved a Hazelwood squad SUV and a truck. A press release from the Hazelwood Police Department states the police car was traveling north on Lindbergh Boulevard at Chapel Ridge Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the crash happened. Police say the truck driver failed to yield while crossing southbound on Lindbergh, leading to the collision.

5 On Your Side crews were on the scene and saw the pickup truck overturned in the intersection, along with a police car with damage on its side.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to officials. The condition of the man driving the truck is unknown at this time.

The crash closed some lanes, which have since been reopened.