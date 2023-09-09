Crash leaves man dead, another injured in north St. Louis

The driver collided with another car at the intersection of Florissant Avenue and Angelica Street Friday evening.

ST. LOUIS — A man is dead and another was injured after a crash in north St. Louis Friday evening, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man, identified as Christopher McClinton, was driving south when he collided with another vehicle driving east at the intersection of Florissant Avenue and Angelica Street, police said. The vehicles came to a rest after they hit two other parked cars from the force of the crash.

McClinton was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officers said. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Officers are at the scene of the crash attempting to determine the events leading up to it. The department did not share any further information.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it becomes available.

