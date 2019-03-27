WEST ALTON, Mo. — The Mississippi River is creeping higher just north of St. Louis, forcing transportation officials to reroute traffic on a major roadway.

MoDOT will shift traffic on southbound Route 67 near West Alton, Mo., to the northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon. The shift will happen before the evening rush.

Crews will close one lane in each direction between the Lewis Bridge and Clark Bridge to shift the traffic.

Traffic will stay rerouted under it appears the river levels no longer are a threat to the southbound lanes.

The St. Louis area remains under a flood warning until at least Saturday.

Residents in St. Charles County and Lincoln County are especially watching the water levels. The Mississippi is over its banks in some spots and is surrounding homes in the area.

