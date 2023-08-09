Roadwork will clause major closures this weekend in Missouri, Illinois

All work is scheduled to be complete by Monday morning.

ST. LOUIS — Roadwork this weekend may affect residents of both Missouri and Illinois.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close the Martin Luther King Bridge from the Interstate 55/64/70 exit ramps to the MLK Bridge and Third Street in Missouri. Repair crews will be working on deck sealing. Motorists will have to use an alternate route. The repair work is scheduled to be completed by Monday morning.

On the Missouri side, also starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the southbound Interstate 170 entrance ramp from westbound Interstate 270. The ramp will remain closed through the weekend and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

Westbound I-270 motorists may access southbound I-170 by continuing to the Lindbergh exit and traveling south across the overpass to I-270 East, then to southbound I-170. The closure will allow crews to perform deck repairs and replace joints. That work is weather permitting.

In St. Charles County, the Route 79 entrance ramp to eastbound I-70 will close starting at 11 p.m. Friday. This affects northbound Route 79 drivers wishing to access eastbound I-70. During this work, the far two right lanes of eastbound I-70 at the Route 79 entrance ramp will also be closed.

Motorists will be detoured to continue north on Route 79, exit at East Terra Lane and loop around and under Route 79 and enter southbound Route 79 to head east on I-70. This is for I-70 bridge maintenance. The closure is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Sunday. Crews will be working on eastbound I-70 at Dardenne Creek. It’s part of a program to work on 12 bridges along I-70 in St. Charles County.

Look for detour information displayed at each location on road signs.

