MoDOT to close I-44 at Big Bend bridge in south St. Louis County overnight next weekend

Both directions of the interstate will be closed overnight Sept. 30 into Oct. 1 so crews can finish up the construction project.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers in St. Louis County should expect a slowdown on Interstate 44 overnight from Sept. 30 into Oct. 1 as crews put the finishing touches on the new Big Bend bridge.

MoDOT said crews will start closing eastbound lanes at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30 and all eastbound lanes will be closed an hour later. At about midnight, crews will start closing westbound lanes and all lanes will be closed at around 1 a.m.

While the highway is closed, drivers will will still be able to get through the area by using the entrance and exit ramps, but drivers should expect significant slowdowns. MoDOT strongly encouraged drivers on Big Bend to find alternate routes. 

The highway should reopen by 6 a.m. Saturday.

The closure will allow crews to remove the overhang that allowed them to build the bridge over I-44 in the Kirkwood and Crestwood areas.

For more information about upcoming and ongoing construction projects in the St. Louis area, click here.

