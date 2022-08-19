MoDOT to close portions of I-270 at Lindbergh this weekend

“Please slow down,” said Kopinski. “Please give the crews the room they need to make much-needed improvements. We just want everybody to go home safe at night.”

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that construction along I-270 and Lindbergh Boulevard could cause heavy delays throughout the weekend.

The I-270 corridor is one of the busiest roads in the St. Louis area but at 9 p.m. Friday that traffic will come grinding to a stop.

“We will be shutting down eastbound and westbound Interstate 270 at Lindbergh,” said MoDOT project manager Eric Kopinski. “We’re expecting some pretty significant delays this weekend.”

As part of MoDOT’s I-270 overhaul workers will be demolishing the old Lindbergh overpass over the course of the weekend.

“This bridge was originally built in the early 1960s and it’s at the end of its service life,” said Kopinski. “We have the new bridges in place, but demolishing the bridge will complete the interchange.”

MoDOT’s goal is to modernize the I-270 corridor and add a shared use path.

“Everybody that travels through here is going to see that the corridor is safer,” said Kopinski.

It’s going to take a massive undertaking to keep the $278-million project on track.

“This weekend we’ll have about 75 workers for each shift working around the clock 24/7,” said Kopinski.

That’s why MoDOT is asking everyone traveling through the area to keep one thing in mind.

“Please slow down,” said Kopinski. “Please give the crews the room they need to make much-needed improvements. We just want everybody to go home safe at night.”

If everything goes as planned MoDOT will have this stretch of I-270 reopened by 5 a.m. Monday morning just in time for rush hour.