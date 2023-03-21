MoDOT closes 2 eastbound lanes of I-44 over Meramec River for emergency repairs overnight

MoDOT said the repairs were expected to be completed before the morning rush hour.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two lanes of eastbound Interstate 44 over the Meramec River were closed Tuesday night into Wednesday so crews could conduct an emergency joint repair.

According to a MoDOT press release, the repairs were on the lanes of the Meramec River Bridge between Williams Road and Lewis Road.

