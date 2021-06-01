MoDOT to replace I-44 Big Bend bridge, public invited to weigh in

Former pavement repairs on surface of the bridge have started to decay

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — If you frequently drive over Interstate 44 using the Big Bend bridge, this could be your chance to chime in on future project plans.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to share information about an upcoming project to replace the bridge. The meeting will include details about the construction schedule and expected impacts to drivers.

The department said the bridge, which was built in 1967, has been in a poor, deteriorating condition.

The underside of the bridge has concrete chipping away and former pavement repairs on the driving surface have started to decay.

The two-hour meeting will begin at 4 p.m., but participants may log in at any time during the meeting.

The public will have a chance to provide comments, either directly to the engineers or in written comments, on potential impacts due to the construction of the project.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022 and be completed later that fall.

To view available information or to login to the virtual meeting, visit MoDOT's website here.