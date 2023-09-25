When will I-55 construction be completed?

A massive project on Interstate 55 has caused lane closures and delays. Here's when construction is scheduled to wrap up.

ST. LOUIS — Perhaps no St. Louis-area motorists have faced more construction and dangerous road conditions than those driving on Interstate 55 between south St. Louis County and south St. Louis these days.

You’ll see huge construction vehicles and lane closures on I-55, but how come? The Missouri Department of Transportation is working to repair or replace 27 bridges along the interstate before 2025.

5 On Your Side viewer Patti from south St. Louis sent traffic anchor Paul Cook a message asking for an update on the progress of this work. So, we called MoDOT.

A spokesperson with MoDOT said while it did experience some delays at the beginning of the project trying to coordinate with the railroad, it's still on target for completion at the end of 2024. MoDOT was also happy to share a great safety report for workers throughout the construction of this massive project.

Take note, there’s a big closure on I-55 still to come starting on Oct. 2 at Green Park Road. The interstate won’t be closed for an extended period, but MoDOT will shut it down for 20 minutes at a time to move equipment and for demolition. Gravois Avenue or Lemay Ferry Road might be decent options to avoid this work entirely.

