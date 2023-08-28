How you can voice your opinion on MoDOT's I-70 improvement plans

The public is invited to attend a meeting on Monday to learn more about the I-70 improvement plan and give feedback.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Members of the public get a chance to learn more about the Missouri Department of Transportation’s plans to improve Interstate 70 across central Missouri.

A meeting is scheduled for 4- p.m. Monday at Wentzville City Hall, located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Blvd., 63385.

The Missouri 2024 budget signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson provides $2.8 billion to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. State officials are planning to add a third lane in each direction along approximately 200 miles of interstate from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

These informational meetings are open-house style, with no formal presentation. MoDOT engineers will share preliminary information about the goals for improving I-70 and possible construction schedules for the stretch of the interstate.