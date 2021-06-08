MoDOT closing part of North Lindbergh for 1 week as part of I-270 project

The northbound lanes of Lindbergh at the bridge over Taylor/Lynn Haven will be closed for one week starting this Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a portion of North Lindbergh Boulevard for one week starting this Friday.

MoDOT said its Interstate-270 North Project will close the northbound lanes of Lindbergh at the bridge over Taylor/Lynn Haven. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, June 11.

Northbound Lindbergh traffic will detour via the exit ramp to Taylor, drive through the Taylor intersection and continue to northbound Lindbergh. There will be signs directing drivers where to go, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.

According to MoDOT, the I-270 North Project will improve mobility on the mainline, at interchanges, and on the outer roads. It aims to reduce traffic congestion in the area of I-270 North from James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road in St. Louis County.