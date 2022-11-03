MoDOT working to keep roads clear as snow falls

By the late afternoon into the evening, the snow will push southeast and arctic air will surge into the area.

ST. LOUIS — Winter weather returned to the St. Louis area early Friday with snow and temperatures hovering below freezing.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials said the pavement was likely to be above freezing temperatures most of Thursday night, but some slick spots were likely Friday morning. Drivers were told to be cautious while on the roads.

Some wrecks were reported around the area, including drivers who slid off the road on Interstate 64 in west St. Louis County.

MoDOT said crews hit the road last night and started putting down the first layer of treatment, with another round of hitting the pavement just before the morning rush.

"But as you all know as that snow comes down, it gets on the roadways. It takes time for those chemicals to work, so conditions will change," MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said during a 6 a.m. update. "It'll come down and we'll get covered up. The chemicals will work, it'll melt again, but even if those roads are wet, as you all know, any time it rains, we can have problems out on the roadway, especially during rush hour. So, please take your time this morning. Be careful."

Webster Groves also pre-treated roads Wednesday and Thursday. Public works director Todd Rehg said Webster Groves had two crews working 12-hour shifts that began at 3 a.m. Friday.

Webster Groves treated 200 miles of lanes of pavement with salt brine over the past couple days. Rehg said water with 23.3% salt content is the most effective.

“So, for pre-treatment we’re putting down salt brine Wednesday and Thursday. First, we put it down on major roads and streets and then side streets and dead ends. What that does is keep the snow from bonding with the pavement. Brine makes it easier to get snow off the streets.”

The 5 On Your Side weather team said by the late afternoon into the evening, the snow will push southeast and arctic air will surge into the area.