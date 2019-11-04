The old bridge that carried Route 47 traffic over the Missouri River is set to be demolished Thursday morning.

The bridge will be imploded at around 10:30 Thursday morning. The following safety precautions might affect your travel:

The new Route 47 Missouri River Bridge will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 10:15 a.m. and will remain closed for up to two hours after the blast. Route 47 will be closed to through traffic from Augusta Bottom Road and Fifth Street.

The Washington boat ramp will close at 7 a.m. Boats will not be allowed to put in or out of the river at that location after that. All river traffic will be stopped 15 minutes before the blast. The channel crossing will remain closed for up to 48 hours after the blast so boaters should plan on staying on the side of the bridge where they put in.

Airspace around the bridge will be restricted for two hours before and after the demolition. No drones are permitted around the demolition area.

If you want to watch the implosion, there will be a viewing area for the public James W. Rennick Riverfront Park at Elbert Drive and Lafayette Street in downtown Washington or you can watch it live on KSDK.com or the KSDK Facebook page.

The demolition was originally set for 9 a.m., but the time was changed to accommodate railroad traffic.