ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are teaming up to create a ‘travel safe zone’ along Natural Bridge.

Since 2012, 20 people have been killed in crashes on Natural Bridge, 13 of those involved pedestrians. Between 2012 and 2016 there were a total of 1469 crashes, which is three times the number of expected accidents, according to a press release. Between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., motorists are often driving over 60 mph in the 35 mph zone.

The travel safe zone is located between Parnell and Goodfellow.

A travel safe zone is used to decrease crashes through increased law enforcement efforts and under Missouri law, the court can double the fine of anyone that pleads guilty or is found guilty of a speeding violation.

Officers assigned to the traffic safety division will be assigned to conduct radar operations within the travel safe zone.

