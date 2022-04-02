2 tractor-trailers jackknife on I-70 in Montgomery County

Both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are closed. Roads remain slick in the St. Louis area Friday morning as crews continue working to treat and plow.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. — Some drivers are cautiously moving along Interstate 70 in Montgomery County after two tractor-trailers jackknifed on the roadway Friday morning.

The eastbound lanes are closed at the 180-mile marker near the Route F North/High Hill exit. The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. One westbound lane of traffic is slowly getting by the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating and helping keep drivers safe. The patrol has not released any information about potential injuries or what led to the crash. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

The highway patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, Illinois Department of Transportation and local officials have been encouraging drivers to stay off the roads, if possible, while crews continue working to clear interstates and main thoroughfares.

MoDOT and IDOT are asking drivers for patience. Even though crews worked through the night into Friday morning, the weather hasn’t been cooperating enough for them to have roads cleared just yet.

MoDOT’s traveler information map shows all of the major roadways in the greater St. Louis area remain “covered” Friday morning, including at the site of the crash in Montgomery County.