St. Charles man dies after crashing motorcycle into SUV

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at North Warson Road and Warshire Drive.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died Sunday night after crashing into an SUV at North Warson Road and Warshire Drive in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Central County Precinct responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and a GMC Acadia at about 9 p.m. Sunday near Hartke Nursery and Warson Village apartments. The driver of the SUV was uninjured and remained at the scene, but the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital for life-saving treatment and later died.

Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling southbound on North Warson Road when the SUV was turning northbound onto Warson from Warshire Drive. The motorcycle crashed into the driver's side of the SUV.

Police identified the motorcyclist Tuesday as 62-year-old Keith Kalemis of St. Charles.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit were continuing to investigate the deadly crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).