ST. LOUIS — An overturned semi-truck closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 onto southbound I-170 early Thursday morning.

The semi was involved in accident on the ramp around 5:30 a.m. There were no reports of any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Instead, they can take Natural Bridge Road or St. Charles Rock Road in north St. Louis County as part of a detour. Alternatively, drivers may continue along westbound I-70 toward I-270.

The crash is estimated to be cleared by 8:35 a.m.

© 2018 KSDK