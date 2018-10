MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — An overturned semi-truck closed sections of eastbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 55 near Troy, Ill. early Thursday morning.

The accident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. as the semi approached I-55. The events leading up to the overturning was not known.

For the time being, the highway remains shut down. An estimated time was not given for when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KSDK