Pedestrian hit, killed early Wednesday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in north St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a person was hit by an SUV at about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at Natural Bridge and Arlington avenues. The driver stayed on the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Police had not identified the victim as of Wednesday morning.
Accident Reconstruction responded to the crash.
This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.
