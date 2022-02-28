x
Pedestrian struck and killed by car on I-55 near Fairmont City

Illinois State Police say a family of three was also injured when their car struck the man.

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. — A man died early Monday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55 near Fairmont City.  

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 before the Illinois 203 exit. Police reported that the man was in a lane of traffic when the vehicle struck him. He died at the scene from his injuries but still has not been identified. 

A family of three from St Louis were in the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. Two adults and a 5-year-old child suffered lacerations but their injuries were not life-threatening.  They were all taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.  

At least one lane of I-55 remained closed as of 6 a.m. as emergency crews continued an investigation. 

Traffic approaching the investigation remained heavy as lane restrictions continued.   

    

