ST. LOUIS — A person was hit on I-70 Tuesday morning in north St. Louis, police reported.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes near Shreve just after 8 a.m.

A MoDOT traffic camera showed an ambulance and police vehicles on I-70 under the Salisbury Street and McKinley Street overpasses.

Crews had closed all of the eastbound lanes for about an hour while they worked. All lanes have reopened.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here for an interactive map.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

