The sun has returned and the temperatures are climbing heading into the weekend, causing pavement to thaw.

Trouble spots are starting to pop up, and by early next week you could see more on your drive to work.

Typically we begin to see potholes by early spring as the ground really starts to warm up after winter.

A pothole forms when water seeps from the pavement through the sub-base and finally into the soil. When the water freezes, it expands, causing the pavement above it to bend and crack.

When the ice melts and temperatures increase, the pavement contracts and leaves gaps.

The weight of cars and trucks passing over the weak spot causes the road to give way, creating the pothole.

MoDOT said they have received about 50 calls concerning potholes per week since the beginning of January, but its tough when the weather fluctuates so much.

"It's not very common for a hot mix asphalt plant to be open this time of year. If it warms up long enough to slip in a project, we absolutely will get in some hot mix that lasts a bit longer than the bag mix that we use," District Engineer Mark Croarkin said. "Some of that depends on if we're running the plows over it again next weekend, it's just difficult to deal with frozen ground and plow again."

Right now there aren't any specific areas in the metro where potholes are more frequent, but MoDOT said the number is probably higher than average since we've had a wet winter so far.

If you want to report a problem in your neighborhood, you can do that on modot.org. If you live in the city of St.Louis, you can report on stlouis-mo.gov. Illinois drivers can find information on reporting potholes at idot.illinois.gov.