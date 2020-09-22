x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Traffic

Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from highway 44/55 split to Poplar Street Bridge

Police said drivers should avoid the area and use other routes like the Stan Musial Bridge if possible

ST. LOUIS — A tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp to the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge from the Interstate 44/55 split Tuesday, causing traffic backup.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the ramp remained closed as crews worked to clear the crash.

Police advised people to avoid the area if possible and use the Stan Musial Bridge or other alternate routes.

MoDOT said the closure was expected to last until at least 5:30 p.m.

For up to the minute traffic conditions around the St. Louis area, click here.

More local news:

RELATED: 2 children injured after reports of shots fired in St. Louis County

RELATED: St. Louis man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for drug, gun possession

RELATED: SSM Health offering free flu shots at drive-thru clinics in St. Louis