Watch out! It's pothole season

We gathered up phone numbers and websites to report potholes or damage to your car

ST. LOUIS — Pothole season is here! Plow crews have been out for days clearing roads and will now shift gears to fix pavement craters.

A spokesperson with the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers are starting to call the agency to report potholes and it expects the phone lines to be even busier this weekend when temperatures rise above freezing.

"Maintenance is kind of year-round, if it's not one thing, it's another. We're already starting to get prepared for the next thing, and the next thing is potholes," said Arisa Prapaisilp, an assistant maintenance engineer with MoDOT

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it already has a laundry list of potholes to fill. Crews will start repairs on Friday.

St. Louis County also plans to start on Friday. David Wrone with the county said crews will begin putting down temporary patches. Once the weather warms up, the crews can do a permanent fix.

How does a pothole form?

Three layers make up our roads: pavement, sub-base and soil. When snow falls and melts, it sinks through the cracks in old or weakened asphalt. If the water freezes, it expands and pushes the pavement up. When the ice eventually melts, it leaves a gap under the surface. When a car comes along, the pavement sinks into the eroded part of the sub-base.

According to AAA, the average cost to fix your car due to pothole damage is $306.

According to a 2020 5 On Your Side I-Team report, MoDOT could foot the bill if the pothole is on a state operated roadway and the agency knew about the pothole but failed to fix it before it caused damage to a vehicle. You can use MoDOT's website to submit a claim.

Reporting a pothole

Most cities, counties and state agencies have online forms. You can also call to report a problem. The City of St. Charles has a Pothole Dashboard where residents can report an issue. The City of St. Louis also has a Pothole Tracker.

Here are some resources to call to report a pothole: