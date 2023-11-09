Lane closures on I-64 at Ballas Road starting this week

MoDOT will be working to fix drainage issues on the interior lanes of the interstate.

ST. LOUIS — If you use Interstate 64/Highway 40, you should be aware of a closure that could bog down your commute.

You may have been delayed at I-64 at Ballas Road already over the past few weeks with work being done on the eastbound ramp. That part of the construction seems to be mostly finished. The upcoming work will be done on the interior lanes of the actual highway, and it’s to improve drainage.

Officials have been very aware of drainage issues and that ponding factor ever since they reworked 64/40 for a half-billion-dollar project starting in late 2007, which was completed in 2010. You may remember what it was like on the highway before that project anytime it rained. Treacherous splash-over onto motorists on the other side of the highway.

The new project starting this week is further west on I-64 right at Ballas, on those inside lanes. The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the inside lane both eastbound and westbound on Monday evening, weather permitting.

As far as alternate routes go, there aren’t any perfect paths, but consider Olive Boulevard or even Interstate 44.