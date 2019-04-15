O'FALLON, Mo. — Two lanes of I-70 are now open Monday morning after a tractor trailer fire that happened just before Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Police said the fire started around 4 a.m., causing all lanes to close for several hours. Two lanes are open and two lanes are closed. Traffic is backed up but is starting to move again.

Emergency responders were able to put out the fire. Tow trucks are on the scene working to clear the truck off the road.

It's not known why the truck caught on fire.

Officials at the scene said the truck was hauling sound equipment for a dance team. The truck left from Kansas City and was headed toward the east coast. Most of the equipment was covered and wasn't damaged.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

