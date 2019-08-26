ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Highway 141 at Interstate 44 is closed in St. Louis County due to water on the road.
The view from MoDOT's traffic camera showed water covering the intersection running under I-44. At least two cars were stuck in the water.
Emergency crews have blocked off traffic in both directions to prevent more cars from getting stuck. The closure started at about 6:45 a.m.
MoDOT officials said crews are on the scene working to pump water out of the intersection. At this time, they don't have a good estimate of when the road will reopen.
Most of St. Louis County, the city and areas west are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.
Parts of the warning area are getting hit with heavy rain at the rate of 1-3 inches per hour. All of this is happening during the Monday morning commute.
