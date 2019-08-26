ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 have reopened near Eureka after flash flooding on the road.

MoDOT reported the flooding started impacting traffic near Antire Road at about 8:20 a.m. Lanes started reopening to drivers by 10 a.m.

Video sent by a 5 On Your Side viewer showed pickup trucks and box trucks pushing through the water on I-44 near Lewis Road before it shut down. The water was halfway up the grill of the vehicles and was splashing over the concrete median separating the westbound lanes from the eastbound ones.

Highway 141 at Interstate 44 remains closed in St. Louis County due to water on the road.

The view from MoDOT's traffic camera showed water covering the intersection running under I-44. At least two cars were stuck in the water.

Emergency crews have blocked off traffic in both directions to prevent more cars from getting stuck. The closure started at about 6:45 a.m.

MoDOT officials said crews are on the scene working to pump water out of the intersection. At this time, they don't have a good estimate of when the road will reopen.

Most of St. Louis County, the city and areas west are under a flash flood warning until 10:15 a.m.

Parts of the warning area are getting hit with heavy rain at the rate of 1-3 inches per hour. All of this is happening during the Monday morning commute.

