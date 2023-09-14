Trash truck nearly falls off Blanchette Bridge, multiple lanes closed

MoDOT's traveler map said the closure is expected to last until about 8 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A trash truck rolled onto its side and nearly fell off the Blanchette Memorial Bridge on Thursday morning, closing three lanes of westbound traffic.

The Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map said the closure is expected to last until about 8 a.m. A MoDOT camera showed police vehicles and fire trucks on the scene of the crash.

Officials have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Click here for traffic conditions around the St. Louis area.