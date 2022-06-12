Two right lanes of Blanchette Bridge to close for roadwork Sunday night

The closure is needed to apply epoxy to the road.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Beginning 8 p.m. Sunday, the two right lanes of the eastbound Interstate 70 Blanchette Bridge will be closed for epoxy work.

The roadwork was delayed due to weather, according to a MoDOT news release.

The release said the entrance ramp on 5th Street would still be open to traffic, but drivers are asked to slow down and use caution when merging onto eastbound I-70.

Starting Monday night, the two right lanes and the 5th street entrance ramp on eastbound I-70 at Blanchette Bridge will be closed. The closures will last from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, according to the release.

All work is dependent on weather.

MoDOT is encouraging drivers to use I-70 to 370 to I-270 to drive through the St. Louis region.

The roadwork is a continuation of MoDOT's Interstate 70 Blanchette Missouri River Bridge Project which began in summer 2020. A shortage of epoxy at the beginning of the project caused delays in the roadwork.