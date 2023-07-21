The Delmar Loop, trolley reopens after serious water main break shuts area down

The Loop trolley is also reopened and water service was restored as of Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — A popular part of The Delmar Loop reopened Saturday morning after being shut down over a water main break the day before. The Loop trolley also reopened and water service was restored.

University City Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Fred Kramer said the break happened Friday morning near the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Leland Avenue. The water was reportedly rushing out of a large water main running under Delmar.

All lanes of Delmar Boulevard were shut down between Leland Avenue and Westgate Avenue. Crews worked for hours to repair the break.

First responders were initially unaware of how many homes and businesses in the area were affected.

There are no further updates as of Saturday afternoon.

