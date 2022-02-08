Water main break closes multiple lanes at intersection of Manchester and Laclede Station

A spokeswoman for Missouri American Water said one lane of Manchester Road was closed in each direction. Multiple turn lanes of Laclede Station Road are also closed.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple lanes of Manchester Road and Laclede Station Road were closed Tuesday afternoon after a major water main break.

A spokeswoman with Missouri American Water said an 8-inch water main broke in the middle of the intersection, flooding the road.

The spokeswoman said one lane of Manchester Road was closed in each direction. Multiple turn lanes of Laclede Station Road are also closed. The spokeswoman said drivers should try to avoid the area for the next five to six hours.

The spokeswoman said crews were on the scene investigating the break and trying to fix it.