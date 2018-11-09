EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a major closure coming this weekend.

Starting at 9 Friday night, westbound 55/64 at the 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis will be closed. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews will be demolishing a section of the Martin Luther King approach structure that carries traffic over the highway.

Signs for detours around the closure will be posted. Those detours are as follows:

The Interstate 55 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55.

The Interstate 64 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south to IL 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.

For more information about road construction. visit stl-traffic.org.

