EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers of a major closure coming this weekend.
Starting at 9 Friday night, westbound 55/64 at the 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis will be closed. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews will be demolishing a section of the Martin Luther King approach structure that carries traffic over the highway.
Signs for detours around the closure will be posted. Those detours are as follows:
- The Interstate 55 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to Interstate 55.
- The Interstate 64 detour will be to take Interstate 255 south to IL 3 north to westbound Interstate 64.
For more information about road construction. visit stl-traffic.org.
