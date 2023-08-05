Woman dead after car 'overturned multiple times' off Natural Bridge Road

The driver was traveling "too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle," the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after the car she was riding in crashed off of Natural Bridge Road in the Pine Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Jaytaonna Brown, was being driven by 24-year-old Prinze Mcintosh. troopers said. Mcintosh was "traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle."

The vehicle traveled off the right side of Natural Bridge Road and went airborne, the patrol said. It overturned multiple times before it hit the ground.

Brown was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, troopers said. Mcintosh was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers did not share any further information.

