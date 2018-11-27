ST. LOUIS — A woman was hit on I-70 Tuesday morning in north St. Louis, police said. She was conscious and breathing when emergency crews rushed her to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the eastbound lanes near Shreve just after 8 a.m.

A MoDOT traffic camera showed an ambulance and police vehicles on I-70 under the Salisbury Street and McKinley Street overpasses.

Crews had closed all of the eastbound lanes for about an hour while they worked. All lanes have reopened.

The investigation is still active, an official with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

