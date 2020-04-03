ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A flight from Chicago to Dallas was diverted to St. Louis because of a disturbance with a passenger, officials with St. Louis Lambert International Airport confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

American Airlines Flight 2300 originally took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. It was set to land at DFW International Airport. However, it made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis Tuesday evening.

5 On Your Side reached out to American Airlines and Lambert airport officials and neither could elaborate on what exactly happened with the unruly passenger.

The plane landed in St. Louis at about 7:45 p.m. and the passenger was removed without incident by Lambert airport security workers.

