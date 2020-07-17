Explore St. Louis to reward outstanding frontline hospitality employees

Winners are chosen on the quality of the service provided, not on the number of nominations received, Explore St. Louis said

ST. LOUIS — Explore St. Louis wants to reward outstanding frontline hospitality employees.

Explore St. Louis, the leading organization for St. Louis tourism, is looking to recognize any front-line hospitality employees who have gone above and beyond to help those who have visited St. Louis.

Explore St. Louis said any nominees should meet the following criteria:

The “WOW” Moment Criteria

The service provided by the staff member was totally unexpected by the guest and so memorable that the visitor can’t wait to tell others. It makes them say “WOW!”

The nominee’s job duties will be considered in light of the level of service provided. That means that if it’s above and beyond the staff member’s regular job responsibilities, it’s eligible for nomination.

In addition to the above criteria, the hospitality frontline employee must also consistently:

Possess a positive attitude

Be attentive and courteous to customers

Be reliable and professional

Have a good working relationship with others

Be able to communicate effectively with peers, management and visitors

Goes the extra mile by demonstrating their commitment to excellent customer service

Winners are chosen on the quality of the service provided, not on the number of nominations received, Explore St. Louis said.

“We’re honored to recognize community members who’ve modeled remarkable professionalism and perseverance to keep St. Louis an enjoyable experience for visitors and locals alike,”

If you would like to nominate a hospitality employee, you can visit the Explore St. Louis website. The deadline for nominations is Monday, August 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.