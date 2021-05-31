Flights busy again at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Memorial Day travel 'nearly' back to normal at airports across the country

ST. LOUIS — Monday will most likely be the busiest day at America's airports since the pandemic began, transportation officials said.

The TSA reported screening more than seven million people this Memorial Day weekend between Thursday and Sunday. On Sunday alone, 1.65-million travelers went through screening.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a steady flow of passengers throughout the holiday weekend. St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials the airport saw its busiest weekend since the pandemic began in March 2020. Officials did say numbers are still coming in lower than 2019, but they are getting close.

"It felt pretty good to have some semblance of what things were before," Storm Lee told 5 On Your Side before catching his flight home to Oakland, California.

Sarah from Columbia, Missouri, was on her way to Germany.

"I feel OK. I am vaccinated. I'm wearing a mask. I have my negative test and I feel ready to board the plane," she said.

She doesn't know what to expect when she touches down in Hamburg, but she told 5 On Your Side she's hoping it's like Missouri.

"I actually am enjoying things being a bit slower and less busy."

Kimberly Allred was in town visiting for the weekend from Atlanta.

"St. Louis airport actually looks really good, this is actually really light compared to where I came from," she said.