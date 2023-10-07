Call-A-Ride services suspended this weekend due to lingering issues from cyberattack

The cyberattack against Metro Transit continues to impact computer and phone systems.

ST. LOUIS — All Metro Call-A-Ride services are suspended this weekend as Metro Transit continues to deal with issues stemming from a cyber incident that happened Monday.

According to a news release from Metro Transit, the cyber incident caused issues for the transit agency's computer networks and phone systems.

As a result, Call-A-Ride remains unable to provide transportation for Oct. 7-8 and cannot notify consumers who already reserved trips. The scheduling system to reserve future trips is also down.

Call-A-Ride has a fleet of 122 vans and provides accessible transportation for those with disabilities that prevent them from accessing fixed-route Metro Transit services, such as MetroLink and MetroBus.

MetroLink and MetroBus will continue to operate as normal this weekend, but ticket vending machines will only accept cash until further notice, the release said.

As of Saturday morning, the Bi-State Development IT team was working with security partners to identify steps toward restoring services, according to Metro Transit.

Updates will be posted through social media as systems are restored, according to Metro Transit.

