Missouri float trip guide: 5 routes to consider, how to choose the right vessel

ST. LOUIS — There's no outdoor summer activity that is "more Missouri" than a float trip. It's all about connecting with nature and having a good time on the water, whether you choose to float by yourself or with friends.

If you're a float trip newbie or just looking to find a new floating route, 5 On Your Side has created this float trip guide to help you out this summer. Here's everything you need to know before hitting the waterways.

Choosing your vessel

When it comes to float trips, the vessel you choose can have a big impact on your trip.

Canoes are best for those floating who would prefer to float in small groups of two to three people. They require paddling and some balance, as they can tip easily in the right conditions.

Rafts are made for larger groups. Some rental places offer rafts capable of holding up to 10 people at a time. Rafts require paddling and travel a little slower than canoes or kayaks but are hard to flip over.

Kayaks are ideal for solo floaters. They’re good for any skill level because they’re harder to tip than a canoe. They travel faster downstream than rafts, but they still require paddling.

Tubes are best for those wanting a very leisurely float. They’re made to carry one person, but you can still float alongside a group. They require no paddling and travel slower on the water than other vessels.

Jon boats are lightweight, flat-bottomed boats ideal for fishing on Missouri's calmer waters. They’re made for small groups of people, and their weight capacity varies by size. Some rental places will require you to bring your own motor.

Water safety

While float trips are a fun outdoor activity, it's not all fun and games on the water. There are certain laws and guidelines in place in Missouri to protect floaters and the state’s waterways, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Tie all your gear into the boat, and leave anything you don’t want to lose in the water behind at home or locked away in your car.

Never tie boats together.

Life jackets are required in Missouri, and most boat rentals will include them.

No glass beverage containers are allowed on Missouri’s waterways. All coolers or containers for food and beverages must be sealed to prevent spills, and any glass containers for food must be safely secured to prevent them from breaking or falling overboard.

No littering. Floaters must keep their trash and dispose of it in designated locations.

If alcohol is part of your trip, drink responsibly. Anyone who is visibly intoxicated or has a blood alcohol content of more than .02% could be charged with a misdemeanor. Additionally, no person can possess more than four gallons of alcohol on Missouri’s rivers.

No trespassing. Be conscious of private and state-owned properties along the river and follow posted signage.

Other float trip tips to keep in mind:

Protect yourself during those hours in the sun with sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses.

Wear water shoes to protect your feet in the event your canoe, kayak, raft or tube capsizes.

If you choose to bring your phone or other items on board that can get water damage, use a waterproof bag or container to keep them safe.

Research your floating route ahead of time. This will make your trip much easier to navigate.

Ahead of your trip, share your float plan, including the number of people with you, your ending destination and the timeline of your trip, with a trusted person in case of an emergency since you might not have phone service on the water.

5 summer float trips

Gasconade River (easy/novice):

Despite being referred to as one of the world’s most crooked rivers, the Gasconade River is considered a family-safe float stream. It’s a route that is rated easy and only seldom novice in difficulty, according to the Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association. It’s the largest river completely within Missouri state boundaries, and it winds nearly 300 miles through Wright, Laclede, Pulaski, Phelps, Maries, Osage and Gasconade counties. Because there isn’t heavy congestion on the water, you can float on the Gasconade River for miles without seeing another boat.

Gasconade River rentals:

Bourbeuse River (easy):

The Bourbeuse River, which translates to “muddy” in French, is a small, slow and crooked river that winds for nearly 100 miles within Franklin County, according to the Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association. The route is rated easy in difficulty.

Bourbeuse River rentals:

Devil’s Back Floats – Offers canoe, kayak and Jon boat rentals for a float that takes about 5 hours in total. The trip has several gravel bars to stop at along the way for swimming or eating.

Meramec River (easy/novice):

One of the longest free-flowing waterways in Missouri, the Meramec Rive winds 229 miles through Dent, Phelps, Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis counties before emptying into the Mississippi River in Arnold and Oakville, according to the Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association. It’s a route that features diverse aquatic life and is rated easy and only seldom novice in difficulty.

Meramec River rentals:

Bass River Resort – Offers canoe, raft and kayak rentals for 6- to 13-mile floats.

Blue Springs Ranch Resort – Offers canoe, raft, kayak and tube rentals for 5- and 10-mile floats. You can also choose to partake in a 1-mile lazy river float.

Huzzah Valley Resort – Offers canoe, raft, kayak and tube rentals for 4- to 20-mile floats.

Ozark Outdoors Riverfront Resort – Offers canoe, raft, kayak and tube rentals, with floats ranging from an hour on the Tube Loop to an all-day adventure on a raft depending on how many stops you make.

Courtois and Huzzah creeks (novice):

Pronounced by locals as “court-away” and “who-za,” the Courtois and Huzzah creeks stretch through Washington and Crawford counties and are popular year-round spots for floating, according to the Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association. Courtois winds 38.6 miles before flowing into Huzzah ahead of the latter’s confluence with the Meramec River. The float is considered novice in difficulty due to its sharp turns, obstructions and narrow channels.

Courtois and Huzzah creeks rentals:

Bass River Resort – Offers canoe, raft and kayak rentals for 6- to 13-mile floats.

Huzzah Valley Resort – Offers canoe, raft, kayak and tube rentals for 4- to 20-mile floats.

Ozark Outdoors Riverfront Resort – Offers canoe, raft, kayak and tube rentals, with floats ranging from an hour on the Tube Loop to an all-day adventure on a raft depending on how many stops you make.

Niangua River (easy/novice):

The 125-mile-long Niangua River is a popular floating spot in the summer due to its cold, spring-fed waters and is considered one of the best fishing streams in the state, according to Ozark Floating. The river flows through Dallas, Laclede and Camden counties and passes through Bennett Spring, Lake Niangua and Ha Ha Tonka state parks. It’s a route that is rated easy and novice in difficulty due to low water levels in some places, according to the Missouri Canoe & Floaters Association.

Niangua River rentals: