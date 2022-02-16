Spirit Airlines adding nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach from St. Louis

The airline plans to offer the flight two to three times a week from St. Louis, a release from Lambert Airport said.

ST. LOUIS — Done with St. Louis weather? Ready for something warmer? A new flight is coming soon to St. Louis Lambert International Airport that could help with that.

Spirit Airlines is adding a nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this spring. It'll add to the eight destinations Spirit already offers from St. Louis.

“Lots of people are looking to head out to great leisure destinations like the South Carolina beaches this summer, and we’re excited to launch this new route and resume others to help our guests get their fun in the sun,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning at Spirit Airlines, in a release.

The airline plans to offer the seasonal flight two to three times a week from St. Louis, a release Wednesday from Lambert airport said. It's scheduled to start on May 26, just one day shy of Spirit Airlines' one-year anniversary operating at Lambert.

“What a great way to celebrate Spirit’s one year anniversary of providing service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport,” said STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge in a release. “We look forward to Spirit once again expanding their routes here at this airport.”

Spirit started offering flights to Cancun this past December and added three new flights to Ft. Myers, Tampa and Phoenix this past November. Spirit also offers flights to Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Orlando.