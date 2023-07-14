One Tank Trips: Venture to Alton, Illinois, for birds, boats and Fast Eddie's Bon Air

Alton, just a short trip from St. Louis across the Mississippi River, offers activities for animal lovers, foodies and party people.

ALTON, Ill. — While at each of Today in St. Louis' One Tank Trip destinations this summer, Paul Cook asked himself one question: “Would I really want to do this?” Almost every time, his answer was “yes.”

We’ve showcased such a big variety of hot spots in Missouri and Illinois. Each and every place might not be everyone's cup of tea. So, going on a One Tank Trip is not only about the location, but it’s also about who in your circle would enjoy a particular place over another.

Take the Audubon Center at Riverlands as an example. Maybe you see the prairies and marshes and say, "That’s probably not my thing." Well, Paul thought the same thing, but then he got inside a life-sized eagle's nest. It was huge! There’s so much more protected beauty to explore at Riverlands in West Alton, like interactive artwork and more.

Thanks to one of the educators at Adubudon at Riverlands, Ashley Lockwood, Paul learned a ton during his visit, and you will, too.

Then, keep going north to blow off some steam in Alton. Grab some delicious eats and a signature cocktail at Flock and Food Truck Park., press your luck at the very first floating gaming boat Argosy Casino Alton or rent a boat at the Alton Marina. And no trip to Alton is complete without dropping in at Fast Eddy’s Bon Air, which has been serving up ice-cold beer since 1981.