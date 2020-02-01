ST. LOUIS — Here’s something to add to your 2020 to-do list: Get a REAL ID license. Missouri and Illinois residents have nine months to get one if they want to use their license to fly or enter federal buildings.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, airport security, federal courthouses and military bases no longer will accept a regular driver’s license. The REAL ID ups the security standards for driver licenses because you need more documentation to get the ID.

REAL IDs are not required for everyone. They are not needed for driving or voting. They are required if you want to use your driver’s license for domestic flights or to enter federal facilities or nuclear power plant sites.

However, Missouri and Illinois residents still can use their passport, passport card or military ID as an alternate form of identification for domestic flights and accessing federal facilities.

The REAL ID-compliant licenses will have a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.

What you need bring to the license office to get a REAL ID:

Identity : one document to verify full legal name and date of birth, like a passport or birth certificate

: one document to verify full legal name and date of birth, like a passport or birth certificate Lawful status in the U.S. : one document to verify U.S. citizenship or immigration status, like a passport or birth certificate

: one document to verify U.S. citizenship or immigration status, like a passport or birth certificate Social Security Number : one document, like a social security card, W-2 form or pay stub

: one document, like a social security card, W-2 form or pay stub Missouri Residency : two documents verifying Missouri residential address, like a utility bill, bank statement, W-2 or pay check

: two documents verifying Missouri residential address, like a utility bill, bank statement, W-2 or pay check Additional items may be required if your name is different from the name on your identity and date of birth verification document

You can see the full list of acceptable documents for each of the items above by clicking here if you live in Missouri or clicking here if you live in Illinois.

Applicants can get a REAL ID by applying at a driver's license office facility.

READ MORE: REAL ID coming to Illinois and Missouri: What you need to know if you plan on flying

READ MORE: Does your driver’s license have a gold or black star? If not, you may not be able to fly in 2020.